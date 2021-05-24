newsbreak-logo
Courtroom showdown: EU takes on AstraZeneca in vaccine row

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — It’s crunch time for the European Commission in its legal battle with drugmaker AstraZeneca. At loggerheads for months with the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company it accuses of failing to deliver the promised number of COVID-19 vaccine doses, the European Union’s executive branch will try to persuade a Brussels court Wednesday that the case is urgent enough to justify ordering the company to make an immediate delivery of the missing shots.

