newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea fans sent into Eden Hazard transfer frenzy after Madrid ace makes decision on his future

By George Smith
football.london
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEden Hazard wants to seal a landmark return to Stamford Bridge this summer. That is according to a report by El Chiringuito TV in Spain, who say the winger, who will be hoping to fire Belgium to Euro 2020 glory this summer, has grown unhappy at Real Madrid and wants to seal a return to Chelsea, less than two years after he left the west London club to make the move to the Spanish capital.

www.football.london
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
Eden Hazard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Uefa Champions League#El Chiringuito Tv#Spanish#Los Blancos#La Liga#Belgian#Twitter#Uefa Champions League#Chelsea Supporters#Madrid Supporters#Blues Fans#Television Hazard#Stamford Bridge#Giants#Star#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Belgium
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

'At Home' - Jorginho Makes Admission over Future at Chelsea

Jorginho feels at home at Chelsea despite speculation of a return to Italy. The 29-year-old has come under scrutiny since his arrival in 2018 under Maurizio Sarri, becoming a marmite figure, but has increased his reputation across the broader fanbase over time, winning several doubters over. However, his agent has...
SoccerYardbarker

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid target Lautaro Martinez reveals his future

Lautaro confirmed in an interview with Sky Sports, with comments carried by Diario Sport, that he was close to joining Barcelona last summer but that he has no intention of leaving Italy. Inter have just won Serie A, and look a real force under Antonio Conte. “I’m very happy at Inter and I have no plans to leave,” he said. “The contract [on the table] will be signed.”
UEFAFrankfort Times

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Liverpool Transfers: Could Kylian Mbappe actually be possible?

In an ideal world, Liverpool would be able to boost their attack in the summer 2021 transfer window. They would be able to sign a superstar forward who can reinvigorate their offense and add goals, because the Reds currently have just one truly clinical attacker in Mohamed Salah. Hopefully, Diogo Jota can become one soon and then Harvey Elliott can join him later, but the Reds would love to have someone with true star power in 2021-2022.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: How much would Eden Hazard sell for?

The controversy around Real Madrid left winger Eden Hazard has died down. After he was caught laughing with former Chelsea teammates when Los Blancos were eliminated from the Champions League at Stamford Bridge, rumors starting swirling about Hazard’s future at the club. Even MARCA’s Jose Felix Diaz reported that Real would listen to transfer offers for the forward.
UEFAshepherdgazette.com

La Liga: Toni Kroos To Miss Actual Madrid’s Final League Recreation After Testing Optimistic For Coronavirus

Toni Kroos has been in isolation since May 14.© Instagram. Real Madrid will miss the services of Toni Kroos for their last game of the season against Villarreal on Saturday after the German midfielder tested positive for coronavirus. The defending La Liga champions on Monday confirmed that Kroos has been in isolation since May 14 after he came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
FIFAPosted by
FanSided

Juventus: What could Zinedine Zidane bring to the Bianconeri?

Future was looking rosy when Andrea Pirlo was hugging and kissing the frame of his maiden Supercoppa Italiana title as a Juventus boss. Then, the long-haired gaffer sold the dreams of making Juventus a European beast again when they thumped Inter and qualified for the final of Coppa Italia. But since then, it has been a completely different story.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leno reveals Arsenal teammates hate facing 'bitter' Chelsea defender Rudiger

Bernd Leno has revealed his Arsenal teammates hate playing against Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. Leno and Rudiger will team up together this summer when Germany participate in the European Championships. Asked by Sport1 which national team members were awkward opponents, Leno replied: "Timo Werner is also a disgusting player because...
UEFAmanagingmadrid.com

OFFICIAL: Toni Kroos tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have announced on their website that midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for Covid-19, which means that he will miss the last game of the season against Villarreal. Real Madrid C. F. announces that our player, Toni Kroos, tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent today. Kroos...