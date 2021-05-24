Chelsea fans sent into Eden Hazard transfer frenzy after Madrid ace makes decision on his future
Eden Hazard wants to seal a landmark return to Stamford Bridge this summer. That is according to a report by El Chiringuito TV in Spain, who say the winger, who will be hoping to fire Belgium to Euro 2020 glory this summer, has grown unhappy at Real Madrid and wants to seal a return to Chelsea, less than two years after he left the west London club to make the move to the Spanish capital.www.football.london