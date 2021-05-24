Chelsea fans sent into Eden Hazard transfer frenzy after Madrid ace makes decision on his future

In an ideal world, Liverpool would be able to boost their attack in the summer 2021 transfer window. They would be able to sign a superstar forward who can reinvigorate their offense and add goals, because the Reds currently have just one truly clinical attacker in Mohamed Salah. Hopefully, Diogo Jota can become one soon and then Harvey Elliott can join him later, but the Reds would love to have someone with true star power in 2021-2022.