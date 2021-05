While Randi Weingarten, head of the American Federation of Teachers, already has stated that schools should fully reopen five days a week with in-person learning this fall, the head of the United Teachers Los Angeles, Cecily Myart-Cruz, noted schools will have to do more legwork before attempting that goal. She explained that the communities hardest hit by COVID-19, largely Black and brown, would need educators to reach out to parents to gauge what their needs might be before full reopening, and then the school districts would know how to allocate resources from the American Rescue Plan. "This is what meaningful engagement looks like," Myart-Cruz told Cheddar.