Pesticide drift and legal concerns
By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. Pesticide drift is a risk many farmers face. Pesticides in the wrong place can injure unintended targets such as crops, trees and other vegetation, animals, and people, and can raise questions of liability for the misapplication. What should you do if you suspect pesticide drift? Whether you’re on the sending or the receiving side of it, here’s a summary of what could happen after an incident of pesticide drift.ocj.com