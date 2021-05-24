newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Pesticide drift and legal concerns

ocj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. Pesticide drift is a risk many farmers face. Pesticides in the wrong place can injure unintended targets such as crops, trees and other vegetation, animals, and people, and can raise questions of liability for the misapplication. What should you do if you suspect pesticide drift? Whether you’re on the sending or the receiving side of it, here’s a summary of what could happen after an incident of pesticide drift.

ocj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Pesticide Application#Pollution#Agricultural Equipment#Criminal Liability#Oda#Pesticide Drift Damages#Ohio Pesticide Laws#Pesticide Labels#Agricultural Law#Lost Crops#Determining Liability#License Restriction#Harm#Vegetation#Liability Insurance#Potential Risks#Unintentional Behaviors#Spray Equipment#Human Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Frederick County, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

State announces details for pesticide container recycling program

Frederick County farmers will be able to drop off used plastic pesticide containers at designated recycling sites on certain days from June through September. The state agriculture department announced the dates and drop-off locations for its annual pesticide container recycling program Thursday. Containers will be collected at the Frederick County Landfill on June 15, July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Agriculturegmwatch.org

Swiss voters to cast ballots on pesticide-free farming amid climate of fear

Backers of pesticides crackdown receive police protection following death threats. Report: Jonathan Matthews. In the run-up to a June 13 referendum in which voters will decide whether to support two measures that crack down on pesticide use in Switzerland, leading supporters of the two proposals have been on the receiving end of not just an avalanche of abuse, but even death threats.
Sacramento, CAcitizensjournal.us

Calls Mount for Advance Warning of Ag Pesticide Spray

Sacramento – Californians in farmworker communities gathered Thursday online as well as in-person, calling on the state and county governments to web-post advance warning of agricultural pesticide use, citing the known health impacts of pesticide exposure and the tendency of pesticides to drift far from where they are applied. Currently, no notice is provided to the public. Advocates say that knowing in advance about hazardous chemical use near homes and schools would enable residents to take steps to protect themselves and their families from harm.
Minnesota Statefarmforum.net

Follow setbacks when applying pesticides in Minnesota

As producers and applicators work in the fields this spring and summer, it’s important to remember that in order to protect water quality, a number of pesticides require a setback between the application area and water resources. These setbacks may be for mixing/loading, application, or both. Be sure to check the pesticide labels for more details.
Agriculturetechnologynetworks.com

Pesticide Screening

To keep up with the growing food demands of an expanding global population, measures to minimize crop or livestock damage and loss due to pests are required. Pesticides have proven to be a key weapon in this fight. However, it is important to remember that pesticides are intended to destroy and therefore have the potential to do harm if they come into contact with unintended targets at sufficiently high levels. Careful use and monitoring are therefore important in safe and responsible treatment.
Agriculturebbcgossip.com

Banned pesticide blamed for killing bees may be approved for fish farms

Government agency appears to support introduction of system which uses insecticide US termed an ‘environmental hazard’. The Scottish government appears ready to approve a banned insecticide blamed for destroying bee populations for use in Scottish salmon farms, according to internal documents seen by the Guardian, as MEPs warn of its potentially “devastating” impact on aquatic life.
EPAPosted by
VTDigger

Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ may be contaminating pesticides

The toxic chemicals, called PFAS, are thought to be seeping into the pesticides from the containers they’re stored in. Environmental activists are calling for further investigation. Read the story on VTDigger here: Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ may be contaminating pesticides.
East Lansing, MIfarmersadvance.com

Can I use vegetable pesticide in the greenhouse?

EAST LANSING, MI. – A greenhouse chemical usage guide for vegetable growers. Vegetable growers often use greenhouses or hoop houses to start transplants for field production or for full-season protected culture. Certain types of pests and diseases can be reduced in these controlled settings, but the occasional outbreak may require treatment from a pesticide. Vegetable transplants can sometimes benefit from preventative applications of a fungicide before they reach the field.
Agriculturefeedstuffs.com

EPA, pesticide makers stand behind 2020 dicamba registration

The Environmental Protection Agency’s 2018 decision to extend registrations for three dicamba pesticide products varied from typical operating procedures, according to a new investigative report from the EPA’s Office of Inspector General. However, EPA and the pesticide makers are confident science-based procedures uphold the safety of the widely-used pesticide in its latest 2020 re-registration.
Wildlifebotany.one

Sub-lethal pesticides might still kill ecosystems

Understanding how plants and pollinators interact isn’t easy when humans interfere. Spraying crops with lethal doses of pesticide is an excellent way to break any link between pollinators and plants. But what happens if the dose is sub-lethal? Research in the lab has shown sub-lethal pesticide doses can damage mangle relationships. A new study by Robert Gegear and colleagues has scaled up these sub-lethal stresses to the population level.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Farmer Suing Over Pesticide Exposure

There's been a lot of legal talk, and legal action, against pesticide companies in recent years. The latest hits close to home. Greenfield, Iowa farmer Doug Holliday is the most recent producer to file a class-action lawsuit. Holliday is arguing that both Syngenta and Chevron USA failed to notify users of the possible dangers of using Gramoxone. One of the potential risks is acquiring Parkinson's disease.
Agriculturefoe.org

Legal Petition Urges EPA to Assess Pesticides’ Harms to Soil Health

WASHINGTON— The Center for Biological Diversity and Friends of the Earth U.S. filed a formal legal petition today urging the Environmental Protection Agency to incorporate a robust assessment of harm to soil ecosystems in pesticide regulatory decisions. Sixty-seven groups advocating for public health, environmental justice, human rights, chemical reform, faith,...
California StateHuman Rights Watch

Canada Bans Use of Toxic Pesticide

Last week, the Canadian government quietly released a three-year plan to phase out use of the toxic pesticide chlorpyrifos. As Human Rights Watch has reported, the health risks associated with exposure to chlorpyrifos are well-documented. These include increased risk of neurodevelopmental conditions such as learning disabilities and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) following prenatal exposure, and links to cancer, endocrine disruption, and other health problems including dizziness and confusion.
Agriculturenjtoday.net

Pesticide-tainted produce on Dirty Dozen list

Collard and mustard greens join kale among the most pesticide-contaminated fresh produce on the Environmental Working Group’s 2021 Dirty Dozen™ list. For the first time, bell peppers and hot peppers have made the list. The Dirty Dozen and the Clean Fifteen™ together make up EWG’s annual Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Anti-pesticide bill proponents: Farmers' fears overblown

ALBANY — Two days after opponents, including the state Farm Bureau, said a ban would pose unreasonable costs, supporters of a bill to ban the use of seeds treated with a powerful pesticide said those economic worries are overblown. “They are getting their agronomic advice from seed dealers,” Dan Raichel,...
AgricultureSun-Journal

Shift away from toxic pesticides

On March 26, The Franklin Journal published my letter calling on Representative Scott Landry to vote “ought to pass” on LD 125. This bill would prevent helicopters from spraying glyphosate and other toxic herbicides over large tracts of Maine’s forest. These pesticides can drift and contaminate farmlands forcing organic farm...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Counter

Pesticide laws fail to protect the most vulnerable people in agriculture: children

Two new studies highlight the hazardous conditions inherent in farm work, and show the weakness in standards meant to protect kids from developmental disorders and disease. As a child growing up on his family’s subsistence farm in Puebla, Mexico, Abel Luna loved helping to plant corn and other crops. But in 2001, when he turned 13, his enthusiasm quickly evaporated. That’s when Luna began traveling to New York’s black dirt region to “sell his labor,” working alongside his father in commercial vegetable crop fields. Where once he took pride in “growing [our] own food at [our] own pace,” he now began working 14-hour or longer days from February through November. In addition to a grueling schedule and poor living conditions, Luna remembers “pretty much a lack of every kind of equipment that you need”: gloves, glasses, and masks to protect him from contact with agricultural chemicals. A day spent picking tomatoes would end with his arms sticky from pesticide residue, hands burning, eyes itching. Furthermore, he said there was “no one from any health agency to talk about pesticide exposure or any rights that you have.”
Agriculturefreshfruitportal.com

Canada backs down from pesticide ban, but adds restrictions

Canada’s pesticide regulator said on Wednesday that farmers could keep using the chemical imidacloprid to control crop-destroying insects under stricter conditions, softening an earlier proposal to ban it, Reuters reports. The chemical, made by Germany’s Bayer AG, is part of the neonicotinoid class of pesticides that farmers have sprayed on...
Agriculturesafetyandhealthmagazine.com

EPA extends provision in respirator guidance for agricultural pesticides

Washington — Citing “continued concerns regarding personal protective equipment shortages in the agricultural sector,” the Environmental Protection Agency has extended until Sept. 30 the provision on “annual fit test delay” in temporary guidance intended to help protect workers who handle agricultural pesticides against exposure to COVID-19. In June, EPA issued...