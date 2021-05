CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — F&M Trust recently donated $75,000 to the Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation’s Kaley Field Project. “On behalf of F&M Trust, we are pleased to make this contribution to the Kaley Field Project. The upgrade will accommodate the growth of the arts and athletic programs within the Greencastle-Antrim School District,” said Tim Henry, president and CEO of F&M Trust. “And our neighbors will benefit from the enhanced complex, which hosts various community events and is open to the public for recreational purposes. At F&M Trust, giving back to the communities we serve is the very core of who we are.”