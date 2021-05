WhatsApp is the world's most popular chat app, but it can be daunting if you're new. We're here to help!. WhatsApp boasts more than 2 billion users worldwide, but if you don’t live in one of the countries where it’s popular, you may have never used it. Its $16 billion purchase by Facebook in 2014 turned some heads (and raised some privacy concerns), but it still offers a number of advantages over its competitors. If those two reasons aren’t enough to convince you to learn how to use WhatsApp today, perhaps the fact that it’s completely free of charge will seal the deal.