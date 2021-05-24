Editorial: Illinois Exodus: Our tax burden is 39% above the national average

The motto on the Illinois state flag is “State Sovereignty, National Union.” But these days, a more relevant one might be in order: “Fiscal Wreckage, State and Local.”

Start with taxes. A report from WalletHub, a personal finance website, added up the various levies borne by citizens of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and the bottom line will come as no surprise: Illinois has the highest tax burden in the country.

Here, the effective rate on a household with the median income is 15.01% — 39% above the national average. That family can expect to pay $9,488 per year in state and local taxes. In neighboring Indiana, the figures would be 11.75% and $7,430.; in Florida, 8.23% and $5,204. Those states, by the way, are among the most popular destinations for people leaving Illinois.

All those taxes, however, don’t add up to a picture of solvency in the Land of Lincoln. For many years, Illinois cities have been struggling with pension obligations. But the latest analysis by Wirepoints, a conservative-leaning nonprofit, indicates that among the 175 biggest cities in Illinois (excluding Chicago), things have gotten worse, not better.

In 2003, 21 of these cities had less than 60% of the funds needed to cover all their promised pension benefits . By 2019, the number had grown to 99. This deterioration occurred even as local taxpayers were forced to carry a heavier load. Says the report, “In 2019, taxpayers in the 175 cities poured nearly four times more into pensions than they did in 2003: nearly $1 billion today vs. $250 million then.” But the total pension shortfall has also grown, from $3.4 billion to $11.8 billion.

Also alarming is that most of the cities are “upside down,” as Wirepoints puts it — their pension beneficiaries outnumber their current employees. Pension obligations have doubled as a share of city outlays, relentlessly robbing from other municipal needs.

The Wirepoints report didn’t include Chicago, but there are dark clouds looming here as well. A study by Truth in Accounting, a nonpartisan organization, assessed the finances of the 10 biggest U.S. cities. It tallied all the debts incurred not only by the cities but also by subsidiary units such as school districts, water districts, transit agencies and housing authorities, as well as their share of county and state debt. Guess which city has the biggest total debt per capita?

Yep, Chicago, at a mammoth $126,600. In runner-up New York, that figure is $85,400. Phoenix taxpayers have the lightest load, at $10,400 each, followed by San Antonio ($19,200).

Year after year, the fiscal condition of state and local governments in Illinois gets more dire. The “why” is no mystery: The chief cause lies in overly generous public employee pensions that Illinoisans can’t afford. Until our politicians take the strong steps needed to curb those benefits, we should expect the bad news to keep coming.

The only serious step toward fixing it: allowing voters to change our own state constitution’s pension clause.

Has our Democrat-majority state legislature moved closer to putting it on the ballot? Not a chance.

