newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Editorial: Illinois Exodus: Our tax burden is 39% above the national average

By The Editorial Board, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VcMxu_0a92BAzX00
The Illinois State Capitol building on May 20, 2020, in Springfield, Illinois. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune

The motto on the Illinois state flag is “State Sovereignty, National Union.” But these days, a more relevant one might be in order: “Fiscal Wreckage, State and Local.”

Start with taxes. A report from WalletHub, a personal finance website, added up the various levies borne by citizens of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and the bottom line will come as no surprise: Illinois has the highest tax burden in the country.

Here, the effective rate on a household with the median income is 15.01% — 39% above the national average. That family can expect to pay $9,488 per year in state and local taxes. In neighboring Indiana, the figures would be 11.75% and $7,430.; in Florida, 8.23% and $5,204. Those states, by the way, are among the most popular destinations for people leaving Illinois.

All those taxes, however, don’t add up to a picture of solvency in the Land of Lincoln. For many years, Illinois cities have been struggling with pension obligations. But the latest analysis by Wirepoints, a conservative-leaning nonprofit, indicates that among the 175 biggest cities in Illinois (excluding Chicago), things have gotten worse, not better.

In 2003, 21 of these cities had less than 60% of the funds needed to cover all their promised pension benefits . By 2019, the number had grown to 99. This deterioration occurred even as local taxpayers were forced to carry a heavier load. Says the report, “In 2019, taxpayers in the 175 cities poured nearly four times more into pensions than they did in 2003: nearly $1 billion today vs. $250 million then.” But the total pension shortfall has also grown, from $3.4 billion to $11.8 billion.

________

Editorials reflect the views of the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board. The board operates independently of the newsroom.

________

Also alarming is that most of the cities are “upside down,” as Wirepoints puts it — their pension beneficiaries outnumber their current employees. Pension obligations have doubled as a share of city outlays, relentlessly robbing from other municipal needs.

The Wirepoints report didn’t include Chicago, but there are dark clouds looming here as well. A study by Truth in Accounting, a nonpartisan organization, assessed the finances of the 10 biggest U.S. cities. It tallied all the debts incurred not only by the cities but also by subsidiary units such as school districts, water districts, transit agencies and housing authorities, as well as their share of county and state debt. Guess which city has the biggest total debt per capita?

Yep, Chicago, at a mammoth $126,600. In runner-up New York, that figure is $85,400. Phoenix taxpayers have the lightest load, at $10,400 each, followed by San Antonio ($19,200).

Year after year, the fiscal condition of state and local governments in Illinois gets more dire. The “why” is no mystery: The chief cause lies in overly generous public employee pensions that Illinoisans can’t afford. Until our politicians take the strong steps needed to curb those benefits, we should expect the bad news to keep coming.

The only serious step toward fixing it: allowing voters to change our own state constitution’s pension clause.

Has our Democrat-majority state legislature moved closer to putting it on the ballot? Not a chance.

Get our latest editorials, op-eds and columns delivered twice a week in our newsletter. Sign up here .

Join the discussion on Twitter @chitribopinions and on Facebook .

Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email letters@chicagotribune.com .

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
809
Followers
1K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Springfield, IL
City
Phoenix, IL
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Burden#Legislature#Editorials#Taxes#Illinois Exodus#National Union#Wallethub#The Land Of Lincoln#Truth In Accounting#Illinoisans#Democrat#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Illinois Cities#Phoenix Taxpayers#Pension Obligations#School Districts#City Outlays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Lightfoot calls close of legislative session in Springfield a real ‘nail-biter’ | Any chance for gun licensing bill in General Assembly? | Conservative media outlet sues over Lightfoot’s 2-year anniversary interview policy

With the legislature heading into its closing days in Springfield, Mayor Lori Lightfoot today described the final stretch as a real “nail-biter.” From Chicago, the mayor said she’s keeping tabs on state budget negotiations, as well as her proposal for a partially elected school board, which is facing some headwinds. Meantime, some Democratic lawmakers were pushing for significant changes to ...
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Illinois schools secluded and restrained children thousands of times this year despite pandemic closures

Illinois school workers physically restrained or secluded nearly 2,400 students more than 15,000 times this school year, a period when many schools were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, new state data shows. The data, obtained Thursday by the Tribune and ProPublica, shows that even with new rules put in place early last year, schools continued to use physical restraints and isolated ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Democrats unveil second legislative redistricting effort, but GOP still not satisfied, calling the maps ‘dishonest’

Illinois Democrats released new redistricting maps for the General Assembly on Thursday night, an effort aimed at keeping them in the majority for the next decade while also tweaking some boundaries at the request of community groups. The party contended its second mapmaking effort should be less onerous to Republicans, but House GOP leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said the latest maps were ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s alternate plan to honor DuSable includes developing park named for the Black explorer credited as Chicago’s first nonnative settler

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday released an alternative plan to honor Jean Baptiste Point DuSable in an attempt to fend off a competing proposal to rename Lake Shore Drive for the Haitian explorer. The mayor’s plan calls for $40 million toward developing DuSable Park on the Near North Side, renaming the Riverwalk downtown for DuSable and creating an annual festival in his honor. Lightfoot ...
Illinois Stateillinoispolicy.org

Nearly all Illinois counties lost population in 2020

Census estimates tallied population decline in 98 of Illinois’ 102 counties. Only Los Angeles County lost more people than Cook County last year. Illinois’ population decline hasn’t just affected select areas of the state: New data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates only four of the state’s 102 counties avoided losing people from July 2019-July 2020. One of those four avoided a loss by gaining one person.
Illinois Statevandaliaradio.com

Today Is The Tax Deadline In Illinois

(Springfield, IL) — It’s tax day in Illinois. Today is the deadline for Illinois’ Earned Income Tax Credit. The Illinois Department of Revenue reports that more than 13-thousand Illinoisans claimed the federal tax credit last year, but failed to claim the state’s version. ###. Jill Albers/djc IL)
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Here’s what happened May 17 with COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Fully vaccinated people in Illinois will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations under new rules Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Monday, putting the state in line with new federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. The change to the state mask mandate that went into effect more than a year ago comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ...
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois Statekhqa.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. When we asked the governor about a specific date in August that the eviction moratorium would end, he said he did not...
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

New COVID-19 cases drop 26% in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 26% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Illinois StateQuad-Cities Times

Watch now: If Roe v. Wade is challenged, what will be the impact on Illinois?

SPRINGFIELD — The Supreme Court announced Monday that it would hear a case from Mississippi challenging Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion. Regardless of that outcome, abortion access will likely continue uninterrupted in Illinois due to a series of laws enacted in recent years in anticipation of a federal rollback.
Cook County, ILcapitolfax.com

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

946 new confirmed and probable cases; 6 additional deaths; 1,512 hospitalized; 398 in ICU; 2.4 percent average case positivity rate; 2.9 percent average test positivity rate; 61,275 average daily doses; 64+ percent of 18+ have received at least one dose. Posted in:. Illinois. * Remember that Sunday death reporting tends...
Illinois Statewgem.com

Illinois to follow updated CDC mask guidance

CHICAGO (WREX) — We now have a better idea of what the new guidelines for wearing a mask will look like in Illinois. Speaking during a news conference on Monday, Governor JB Pritzker said the state will follow the CDC’s updated guidance. “I do think the CDC’s guidelines are good...
Springfield, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Watch now: Pritzker signs rental assistance bill, says eviction moratorium to end by August

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday the state will plan to “phase out” its moratorium on pandemic-related evictions by August and launched a new program to provide assistance to renters and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The announcement regarding the planned end of the eviction moratorium came as Pritzker signed House Bill 2877, a bill that expands the Illinois Rental Payment Program to a total of $1.5 billion, and requires the sealing of eviction records filed due to financial hardship through August of 2022.
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Where You Still Need to Wear Your Mask in Illinois – Even If You're Vaccinated

Illinois has new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that he is issuing an updated executive order that will remove the mask requirement for fully vaccinated residents in most settings and the Illinois Department of Public Health "is rescinding emergency rules in the Control of Communicable Disease Code that enforce masking and distancing for vaccinated people in business settings."