Middletown riverfront redevelopment to create ‘vibrant and accessible district’ moves ahead

The city of Middletown is moving ahead to revive a former industrial and commercial area along the Connecticut River with a mix of retail, entertainment, residential and public spaces.

The plan is focused on the area between the river and Route 9 and includes 9 acres on River Road and Eastern Drive. The city has invested $3.4 million to acquire the land, and already has purchased 8 1/2 acres, planning, conservation and development Director Joseph Samolis said.

Led by architectural and urban design firm Cooper Robertson, the team chosen recently to develop a master development plan also includes Karp Strategies, described as a firm dedicated to community-driven economic development, and Langan, an engineering firm, Mayor Ben Florsheim announced last week.

“The level of talent, vision, and experience that they bring to the table matches the extraordinary potential and opportunity that exists on our riverfront,” Florsheim said of the development team, “and their strong focus on community engagement will ensure that this will be a people-driven process leading to the outcome we all want: a riverfront that has something for everyone.”

“This plan promises to be a powerful next step in realizing the potential of the riverfront to become a vibrant and accessible district, with major new open spaces and a broad mix of uses,” Cooper Robertson managing partner Donald Clinton said.

Funded by grants from the state and federal governments, environmental remediation and assessment is ongoing at the former industrial lots, Samolis said. The town’s application for a brownfields grant said the city’s goal “is to transform the riverfront into a public gathering space with multiuse destinations that expand recreation, economic, and environmental opportunities, while preserving its historic legacy.”

Some of the old industrial buildings, including the Jackson Corrugated plant, likely will be demolished as part of the redevelopment, while others will be reused, Samolis said.

The overall riverfront revival also includes a new boardwalk at nearby Harbor Park. Stamped concrete will replace wood planking that is rotted and failing in several areas. The project is due to be done by the end of August.

Also, officials are seeking a restaurateur to take over the city-owned Canoe Club at 80 Harbor Drive. The common council is expected to consider a new lease at its July meeting, Samolis said.

The city also has invested $60 million to connect with the Mattabassett District wastewater treatment plant in Cromwell, providing an important element of infrastructure for the waterside revival.

Riverfront redevelopment has been a hot topic in the city for years. Florsheim, a 2014 graduate of Wesleyan University, has said he isn’t in favor of a big, overly developed or commercialized plan, but rather development focused on public spaces, passive recreation and limited development.

In coming weeks, city officials will announce the beginning of a public engagement initiative to introduce the riverfront master planning team and establish a timeframe and budget, according to a news release.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com .