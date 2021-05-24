The Color of Fear

Beauty products have become a massive part of everyday life for people all over the world. This market in America has put forth major strides within the last decade to rid itself of racism and discrimination with makeup brands like Fenty offering 40-50 different shades of foundation and concealers. Despite these efforts, there has been a continued use, marketing, and production of things like skin whitening products across the globe, which then in turn extends the influence of colorism as well as racism. Understanding why there is such a demand and market for these products requires understanding societal practices and how these big companies continue to feed racist ideologies.