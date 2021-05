On Sunday, May 16, First Parish Church of Stow & Acton, Unitarian Universalist, will offer a virtual service on “Story, Part 2: Personal & Community Narrative.” While this is considered the second and last part of a series on story that started with “Story, Part 1: Fiction & Legend” on May 2, this is a standalone service and you needn’t have attended Part 1. For this second part, the Rev. Dr. Cynthia L. Landrum, a lover of literature, will talk about how stories can define us. What do the stories we tell as individuals, and the stories we tell as a community, tell us about who we are? All are welcome to this virtual service, which begins at 10 a.m.