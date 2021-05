As I write this update early Friday, May 28, it is cloudy and damp with a wind chill of 35 degrees. We’ve had a nice “around an inch” rain move through the past couple days. I say “around an inch” because I’m basing it off a seed corn free rain gauge. Our “official” rain gauge Dad used at his place when he was a contributor to the CoCoRaHS - Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network had run over not due to heavy rain but rather was plugged by the bomb left by some bird – never seen that happen before. By the time many read this, we’ll know whether tomorrow morning brought damaging cold when the clouds move out and the breeze drops overnight.