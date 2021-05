COLUMBUS, Ohio — While other states are ending pandemic unemployment ahead of the September cutoff, Ohio’s Republican Governor is not one of them. Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that his state will not join others like South Carolina and Montana in ending pandemic unemployment assistance early. Those two states announced last week they would be cutting off the programs effective next month, ahead of the planned September end date. The reasoning cited by both state governors was a claim of shortage in workforce workers and claims that employers could not find employees due to the “high” payouts being given to the unemployed.