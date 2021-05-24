Autosport Podcast: Monaco GP Review

With practice run on the Thursday rather than the normal Friday the opening Thursday practice session of the 2021 Monaco GP would get underway with a rush of drivers coming out with a mix of tyres with the majority on the hard. Both Williams drivers were on the soft tyre joined by the Haas cars. After the first rums it would be Sainz quickest with a 1m:16.241 followed by Verstappen. At the front it was now Hamilton with a 1m:15.858. Vettel was now second with the Williams drivers now 14th and 16th. Sainz was again fastest with a 1m:13.639 from Hamilton and Verstappen. But Vettel would move ahead of the Red Bull seeing Verstappen now 4th followed by Perez, Norris, Gasly, Bottas, Alonso and Raikkonen tenth. The Williams drivers were now 13th and 16th.