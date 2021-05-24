Top 5 Worst Jerseys Worn by Toronto Maple Leafs Fans

Maybe you guys have been here before. You’ve scored tickets for the big Toronto Maple Leafs game and arrive at the arena to hordes of bellowing fans. As all of you are slowly trickling inside through the inadequately few acceptable gates allowing entry, among the crowd you see a number of the same jerseys; the current star player (maybe a Matthews or a Marner); a couple of up and coming players (Roberston or Sandin); or an old great, the former star whose name is hung in the rafters (Sittler, Gilmour, Sundin).