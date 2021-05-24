newsbreak-logo
Golf

What Is Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth?

By Elliott Heath
golfmonthly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson is one of the richest golfers of all time, with his earnings only second to Tiger Woods in the modern day. Lefty has won $94.6m on the PGA Tour throughout his career, with 45 victories including six Majors, 37 runners-up finishes and 197 top-10s. He is still some...

Golfchatsports.com

Phil Mickelson accepts special exemption into U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson is officially playing his hometown U.S. Open. The USGA announced Friday that it had extended a special exemption to Phil Mickelson for the June 17-20 championship at Torrey Pines in Mickelson's native San Diego, and that Mickelson had accepted the invite. “Winning the U.S. Open has been a...
Golfcalgolfnews.com

Mickelson Gets Exemption Into U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson is a U.S. Open victory short of the Career Grand Slam, but wasn’t qualified to play in the 121st version of our national championship near his home on the South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla on June 17-20. However, Mickelson has received and accepted a special...
GolfTelegraph

The secrets of Phil Mickelson's USPGA Championship success

Still Phil Mickelson refused to bow to Father Time, flying through the night to be with wife Amy and responding to messages as his private jet traversed the time zones. Goodness knows from where Mickelson summoned the energy after Sunday’s historic win in the US PGA Championship. The Californian, who...
GolfSalem News Online

Mickelson’s legacy will be longevity

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Among the congratulations that poured in for Phil Mickelson becoming the oldest major champion in golf was a video tweet from Jack Nicklaus, who is still good at math. “You know, something sort of strikes me that 50 years old is older than 46,” Nicklaus said...
NFLjustrichest.com

Phil Mickelson Made History When He Became The Oldest Major Champ at 50 – How Much Has He Made in His

The sporting world has provided us with several inspirational stories over the years and it keeps on getting better. From Tiger Woods winning the Masters in 2019 to NFL QB Tom Brady lifting the Super Bowl for the 7th time, several athletes who have been written off have gone on to defy the odds to do something amazing. Another such incredible tale is that of pro golfer Phil Mickelson.
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Phil Mickelson to join Rocket Mortgage Classic lineup

The field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit has gotten a major boost, with news that World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson will join the lineup. Thursday's announcement comes just days after Mickelson won the PGA Championship, becoming...
Footballwlen.com

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match”

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady will team-up with Phil Mickelson for a golf battle against Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau this summer in the fourth edition of The Match. Capital One’s The Match airs at 5 p.m. EDT July 6 from the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. The event, which takes place on a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, airs on TNT. The Match format started when Mickelson bested Tiger Woods in a head-to-head battle in 2018 in Las Vegas. Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning then beat Mickelson and Brady in the second edition of the celebrity showdown in 2020 in Hobe Sound, Fla. The Match format features the golfers on live mics as they exchange banter and trash talk throughout the competition. Players will alternate shots in the match play event.
Fort Worth, TXBakersfield Californian

Tim Cowlishaw: After defying Father Time at PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson looked mortal in first round of Charles Schwab Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ultimately, it’s all the same whether we are cheering Tom Brady for winning a Super Bowl at 43, marveling at LeBron James for remaining the most dominant playoff force in his 18th NBA season or, yes, gathered at the Colonial bright and early Thursday to watch Phil Mickelson unveil some 50-year-old magic tricks.
GolfDetroit News

Friday's golf: Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he’s not without merit. He has won five majors – all of them except the U.S. Open – to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Tennisexpressnews.com

Mike Finger: Phil Mickelson's victory strikes a chord by defying age

It was quite a trick Phil Mickelson pulled. Not the magic he used to spin the ball back to the hole out of a fairway bunker, or the power and finesse it took to blast out of the rough and stick it close, but the way he made the people watching this spectacle actually believe they could relate.
GolfPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gerry Dulac: Phil Mickelson's PGA victory elicited pure joy — and relief

There were so many captivating elements surrounding Phil Mickelson’s stirring victory at the PGA Championship, mainly because of what he did, where he did it and who he is. He created one of the greatest moments in golf history by safely, even boldly, navigating his way through the mine field that is the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island by holding off and out-bombing four-time major champion Brooks Koepka. In the process, at age 50, he became the oldest player to win a major championship, waking the echoes of what Jack Nicklaus did at age 46 at the Masters in 1986.
GolfLake County Record Bee

Mickelson’s win a magical moment

Over the course of the 161-year history of major championship golf, there have been six defining moments that have forever been etched into the game’s annals. In 1913 the boy-caddie, Francis Ouimet, defeated Harry Vardon and Ted Ray to win the United States Open at the Country Club. In 1953 Ben Hogan returned from a near-death car crash to crush his opponents and win the U.S. Open at Oakmont. Arnold Palmer charged from 15th place in the final round to capture the 1960 National Open at Cherry Hills. Jack Nicklaus shocked the golfing world in 1986 by shooting a final-nine 30 at age 46 to win his sixth Masters green jacket and 18th major title. Less than one year removed from college golf, Tiger Woods prevailed in the 1997 Masters to win by an eye-popping 12 strokes.
GolfGolf.com

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: Phil Mickelson’s gear dilemma at the PGA Championship

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. It’s difficult to pick Phil Mickelson’s most impressive feat: Winning the PGA Championship at 50 or somehow having enough speed in the tank to crack two club faces in the span of 24 hours.