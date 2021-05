Each year in May I like to shed some light on the ways that lawn weeds can actually benefit us and our health. “Weed” is a word we use for a plant that is unwelcome, unwanted, and perhaps grows a bit out of control. But if we can learn a little more about their nutritional and medicinal benefits, as well as the benefits of biodiveristy in our lawns, maybe we can change our perspectives and respect these beautiful plants a little more.