newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lady Gaga honoured with West Hollywood Key to the City on Born This Way Day

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga honoured with West Hollywood Key to the City on Born This Way Day. Lady Gaga received the West Hollywood Key to the City as her second studio album, 'Born This Way', was honoured with its own day on Sunday (23.05.21.

www.suncommercial.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Key To The City#Born This Way#Studio Album#West Hollywood Key#Gaga Honoured
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicimdb.com

"Born This Way" and Beyond: The Inside Story Behind Some of Lady Gaga's Biggest Hits

It was the song that ignited a movement. Ten years ago, Lady Gaga made a mission statement into a mainstream smash hit with the release of her instantly iconic "Born This Way," the lead single from her second album of the same name. The track, which finds the pop star laying bare her support for all people living exactly as they were born to live, became an anthem for the LGBTQ community as it reached number one in over 25 countries across the world. The song also marked the first collaboration with now-longtime writing and production partner Paul Blair (aka DJ White Shadow) to be released in the wild, kickstarting a fruitful partnership that would see the pair work together on both Born...
Petsfoxbangor.com

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Is Back on the Job for Her After Dognapping

Lady Gaga’s dog walker is getting back in the saddle after his near-death experience … he’s walking her French Bulldogs again after putting his life on the line for them. Sources close to the situation tell TMZ … Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is back on the job less than...
MusicHarper's Bazaar

The Big Queer Energy of Lady Gaga's Born This Way, 10 Years Later

In 2011, Lady Gaga’s album Born This Way marked a new era of queer music and performance. Released during the pop diva's prime after her smash-hit album The Fame and its reissue EP, The Fame Monster, Gaga’s second studio album was highly anticipated and sold more than one million copies in its first week. For me, a 21-year-old woman whose desires for other women were locked away beyond my reach, Born This Way ignited a journey of self-discovery that broke open the heterosexual world I thought I belonged to.
Los Angeles, CACosmopolitan

Lady Gaga Wore a T-Shirt, No Pants, and Platform Boots at ‘Born This Way’ Day L.A. Event

Lady Gaga is back in the U.S. after wrapping up House of Gucci in Rome for her first big event appearance in Los Angeles yesterday, and I must say, it is so nice to see our national treasure back in the states. Gaga made an appearance in West Hollywood for the 10th anniversary of her album Born This Way, with Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath who made May 23 Born This Way day. Gaga also got a key to the city—casual!
Beauty & Fashioncrfashionbook.com

The Greatest Fashion Moments from Lady Gaga's Born This Way Era

Lady Gaga’s incomparable sophomore album Born This Way turns 10 years old this month and there’s so much fashion to celebrate from the era. One of the most fashion-forward and inventive pop stars of all time, Gaga introduced herself to the world with The Fame, a controversial and exciting breakout period, remembered for her experimental wigs, bulky sunglasses, glamour, gore, and a dress made from raw beef. Gaga’s vision in 2011 for Born this Way went even farther, with stronger artistic concepts and as a love letter to her then-established fanbase of Little Monsters. In the title track and first single, Gaga sings of self-celebration and keeping faith in love and self, gifting the world a liberating dance floor anthem that would prove itself timeless.
TV & VideosPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga & More Set To Be in “Friends: The Reunion” Special

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. One of the most beloved shows of all time is getting the gang back together. People were highly upset when they found out “Friends” was being taken down from Netflix. One year from that day HBO MAX announced that there will be a reunion with the “Friends: The Reunion” special coming to the network. It’s only appropriate that the announcement was made on a Throwback Thursday. They also stated that the special will feature numerous celebrities and artists including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, BTS, and more! You can catch the special on HBO Max in a couple of weeks, May 27. You can get a sneak peek with the trailer they released.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Bree Runway Confirms Collab with Lady Gaga

British pop princess Bree Runway announced one of her biggest collaborations yet. On Saturday, while guesting on The Jonathan Ross Show, she confirmed that she's going to be working with the one and only Lady Gaga. "I'm going to be on Lady Gaga's album," she confirmed on the show. "I...
MusicNME

Lady Gaga announces 10th anniversary edition of ‘Born This Way’

Lady Gaga has announced a special 10th anniversary edition of second album ‘Born This Way’. The record, which features six new takes on the album’s tracks by artists who are representative of the LGBTQIA+ community, will be released on June 18. The first release from the record is ‘Judas’, which...
MusicRegister Citizen

Lady Gaga Previews Covers Album With Big Freedia's 'Judas'

Lady Gaga will release Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary June 18th featuring six reimagined tracks by artists representing the LGBTQIA+ community. The singer previewed the album with a new rendition of “Judas” by Big Freedia. “’Judas’ was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted...
MusicBillboard

As Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way' Turns 10, Bobby Campbell Looks Back on Its 'Explosive' Promo Campaign

Working in marketing at Interscope from 2007-2010, Bobby Campbell got to know an ascendant pop star by the name of Lady Gaga. He must've made a strong impression, because by 2010, he joined the talent management company Atom Factory, founded by her then-manager Troy Carter, as its chief marketing officer. And his first Lady Gaga album as CMO turned out to be one of the most hotly anticipated releases in pop music history – Born This Way, released 10 years ago on May 23, 2011.
Celebritieswfpk.org

Lady Gaga’s wildly successful “Born This Way” turns 10 today!

Lady Gaga‘s album, “Born This Way”, was released ten years ago today. Quite a success for a sophomore record! It debuted in the top five spots of every major music chart worldwide. In the United States, the record sold more than one million copies in its first week. Four of the album’s singles—”Born This Way”, “Judas”, “The Edge of Glory”, and “You and I”—charted in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. Revisit her wildly successful album here:
Musicoutfrontmagazine.com

Celebrating 10 Years of Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ Album

Lady Gaga’s iconic album Born This Way is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. To commemorate and recognize its cultural impact, the City of West Hollywood has officially declared May 23 as “Born This Way Day.”. A street painting on Robertson Blvd. was created in tribute to the LGBTQ community and the...
Beauty & FashionThe Tab

Quiz: Which Lady Gaga era are you REALLY?

First things first, HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO BORN THIS WAY BY LADY GAGA!. The career defining Gaga album turned 10 this weekend. 10 years of Born This Way, Judas, Edge of Glory, Marry The Night! If that doesn’t make you feel old nothing will. No one really does an era like...