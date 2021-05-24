newsbreak-logo
Springfield, MO

As Demand For Welders Grows, OTC Adds Another Industrial Welding Specialist Course For Fall

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzarks Technical Community College will offer two sections of its Industrial Welding Specialist course this fall. The 20-week course starts August 2 and goes through December 17. Students who graduate from the program will earn a welding technology certificate of achievement and 34 credit hours. They can then apply that toward an associate degree in welding technology. According to OTC, graduates of the program will be ready to work in the stainless steel and aluminum welding industries.

