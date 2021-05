Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) has maintained his lead in the General Classification despite having a bad day on the bike on the 17th day of competition. The Colombian was part of the favourites' group throughout the 17th stage of the Corsa Rosa and on the last climb of the day he managed to follow Simon Yates' attack. But shortly after, the rider couldn't keep up to the rhythm of the Briton and was seen struggling all the way to the end and although he lost time to him, he controlled the loses with all the other of the top five of the overall standings.