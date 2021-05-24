Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 5/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Philadelphia 76ers are hosting once again the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 19:00 ET in Game 2 of this Eastern quarterfinal between the top and 8th teams of the conference. The Wizards tried in the first game of this series, but could not make the break. The shot better than the 76ers both in field goals (56% to 49%) and from behind the arc (40% to 31%) but were unable to limit the offensive presence of both Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. 76ers came up with a 118-125 home victory that gives them the 1-0 lead in the series.