Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 5/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 3 days ago

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 5/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. In Game 2 of this Eastern quarterfinal, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting once again the Miami Heat at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 19:30 ET in a clash between the 3rd and 6th-best teams of the conference. Game 1 was the closest one of all the opening games so far, as it went into overtime and the Bucks needed a buzzer beater by Kris Middleton in order to get away with a 107-109 victory that gave them the 1-0 lead in the series.

