May 24, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Herndon Topped. Click It or Ticket. Sewage Leak in Stoney Creek.

As a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County, I know that this community is a great place to live, work and raise a family. A key to our success might be how invested we all are in the county and its future. At the Department of Public Works, I sense how much residents deeply care about taking care of our community, each other and the natural beauty all around us. Anne Arundel County has always been “stronger together,” which is the theme of this year’s National Public Works Week.