Coming to Hulu in June 2021

The Croods: A New Age is now on Hulu and fans are pumped to watch the latest entry from the comfort of their homes. Dreamworks and Universal both had their work cut out for them in pressing forward with the series after their initial success in 2013. Those lovable cave people encounter another family that does things a little bit differently than what they’re used to. Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Clark Duke, and Cloris Leachman are all along for the ride again. For newcomers, we have Kelly Marie Tran, Leslie Mann, and Peter Dinklage. So, if you’re looking for something to stream with the family this weekend, you have yet another animated feature to sit down and enjoy.