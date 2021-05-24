Coming to Hulu in June 2021

Apple TV+ revealed the trailer and premiere date for its upcoming documentary special, Who Are You, Charlie Brown?, set to make its global debut on Friday, June 25 on Apple TV+. Narrated by Lupita Nyong'o and hailing from Imagine Documentaries, the special is executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, and features interviews with friends, family, cartoonists and famous fans of the comic strip, to create a heartwarming portrait of the late Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz. Honoring the "everyman" creator, Charles "Sparky" Schulz, Who Are You, Charlie Brown? celebrates the significance and global multi-generational popularity of the comic strip and its timeless artistry and design to profile the man whose simple characters would touch the lives of millions through the decades and become beloved cultural icons. Featuring interviews with Jean Schulz, the widow of Charles Schulz, along with Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Billie Jean King, Paul Feig, Ira Glass, Noah Schnapp, Miya Cech, Keith L. Williams, Chip Kidd, Lynn Johnston, Robb Armstrong and more, the documentary interweaves a new animated story that follows Charlie Brown on a quest to discover himself.