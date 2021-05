The first Visit. St. Pete/Clearwater Save of the Month has been handed out and of course it's going to goalkeeper Andre Blake!. The Jamaican international and two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year turned in a strong opening month but his biggest save came in the MLS Opener at defending MLS Cup Champions Columbus Crew SC. With the match deadlocked in a scoreless affair, Blake made a reaction save off a shot from Artur in the 83rd minute that proved critical as the Boys in Blue got their first point of the MLS season.