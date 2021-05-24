Editorial: Shawn Singleton: Tour Guide

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood are one of country music's strongest couples, but before Brooks found his forever with fellow superstar Yearwood when they married in 2005, he was married to his first wife, Sandy Mahl. Brooks and Mahl met at a bar near Oklahoma State University, where they both went to school. One night, while Brooks was working at the bar as a bouncer, he came upon a fight between two women, and one woman had gotten her hand stuck in the wall's wood paneling during the fight. The woman with her hand in the wall was Mahl, Brooks' future wife. The college sweethearts were married on May 24, 1986, and Brooks rose to fame with his debut album just three years later. The couple had three daughters together: Taylor Mayne Pearl (born 1992), August Anna (born 1994) and Allie Colleen (born 1996). Their youngest, Allie, is now a country singer/songwriter herself and has released music under the name Allie Colleen.