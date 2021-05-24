The Blue Note to host job fair ahead of return to full capacity concerts
COLUMBIA – The return to full capacity concerts is right around the corner, and local concert venues like The Blue Note are looking to hire more staff. The Blue Note will hold a job fair Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone interested in applying for a needed position. Those interested in working as bartenders, servers, cleaners, stagehands, security guards or in the box office will be able to walk in at any time for an interview.www.komu.com