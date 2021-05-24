newsbreak-logo
The Blue Note to host job fair ahead of return to full capacity concerts

By Sara Moyers, KOMU 8 Reporter
KOMU
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA – The return to full capacity concerts is right around the corner, and local concert venues like The Blue Note are looking to hire more staff. The Blue Note will hold a job fair Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone interested in applying for a needed position. Those interested in working as bartenders, servers, cleaners, stagehands, security guards or in the box office will be able to walk in at any time for an interview.

Red Rocks concerts to return to full capacity on June 21

Concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre will soon return to full capacity, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic brought live music and entertainment to a screeching halt. The venue hopes to be able to welcome 9,545 people starting June 21, said spokesperson Brian Kitts. That capacity limit will apply to all concerts that take place after June 21, as well as shows rescheduled from the 2020 season to this year, he said.
