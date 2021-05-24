newsbreak-logo
Fort Myers, FL

Water releases from Lake O won’t subside despite toxic algae blooms

By Anyssa Bohanan
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Water officials are tackling toxic blue-green algae coming down the Caloosahatchee River.

Several health alerts have been put in place due to the green gunk making a mess of some canals.

The area near the Franklin Lock in Alva is one of the areas placed under a health alert. Despite Lee County Commissioners writing to the Army Corps of Engineers asking for changes to Lake Okeechobee water releases, nothing is being done.

Reducing water releases from the lake has the potential to significantly improve SWFL waterways, but the Army Corps said that they’re not making any changes.

More than 11,000 gallons of water each second will continue to be pushed down the Caloosahatchee River.

The Army Corps of Engineers said that Lake O is in a much better position than it was in a month ago. They’re hoping that the dry, hot weather will evaporate the water on the lake and reducing water levels.

