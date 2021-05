India’s top virologist Dr Shahid Jameel has resigned as the chair of a key panel spearheading genome sequencing for Covid-19 samples, after he repeatedly criticised the government’s response to the virus outbreak.Dr Jameel, who is highly respected in the scientific community, has been outspoken throughout the pandemic and recently penned an opinion piece in the New York Times which assessed the Modi government’s response to multiple waves of Covid, concluding that the country’s “scientists were facing stubborn resistance to evidence-based policy-making”.Dr Jameel confirmed he was stepping down from the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INSACOG), which has been tasked with ramping...