newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centre, AL

SC issues notice to Centre on plea

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre, on hearing petitions seeking direction to the concerned authorities to provide ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakhs to the family members of those who have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) letter in view of Section 12 of The Disaster Management Act, 2005.

www.birminghamstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centre, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Hearing#Public Affairs#National Affairs#Sc#Ani#The Supreme Court#Rs 4 Lakhs#Mha#Justice M R Shah#The Union Of India#The Top Court#Ndma#Covid#Justice Shah#Icmr#Pil#World Health Organization#The Central Government#Sdrf#Ndrf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Related
Indiathefederal.com

NHRC notice to Centre, states on poor working conditions of ASHA workers

The NHRC has issued notices to the the Centre and the states over allegations of “poor working conditions” of ASHA workers in the rural areas across the country, the rights panel said on Monday. The National Human Rights Commission has observed that the allegations of “poor working conditions”, if true,...
HealthBirmingham Star

Plea in SC seeks disclosure of clinical trials data

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking transparency in Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial and post-vaccination data, including the recording and reporting of adverse events. The petition filed by Dr Jacob Puliyel, a former member of the National Technical Advisory Group on...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Plea in SC seeks ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for COVID deaths

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the concerned authorities to provide ex gratia monetary compensation of Rs 4 lakh to family members of the deceased who have succumbed to COVID-19 infection, under Section 12 of The Disaster Management Act 2005.
IndiaBirmingham Star

SC to hear plea on Rs 4 lakh ex gratia tomorrow

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the petition seeking direction to the authorities concerned to provide compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of the deceased succumbed to COVID-19, as per the Union Home Ministry letter in view of Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
Politicstelugubulletin.com

SC notices to Telangana in the vote for note case

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Telangana Government in the sensational vote for note case. Congress MP Revanth Reddy, who is the prime suspect in the case, approached the apex court over cross-examination of witnesses in this case.
IndiaBirmingham Star

PIL seeking NSA against offenders of black marketing filed

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking a direction that Centre and State governments should invoke National Security Act (NSA) against persons involved in hoarding, profiteering, adulteration and black marketing and seize their 100 per cent Benami properties and disproportionate assets.
Salida, COMountain Mail

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given pursuant to anyone or more Decrees in Case No. 92CW84, 94CW5, 94CW41, 94CW42, 96CW17, 03CW55 and 06CW32 Division 2, Water Court that during the month of May 2021 the following parties applied for augmentation through the office of Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District (UAWCD). Name SJA...
EconomyBusiness Insider

MFDA issues Notice of Settlement Hearing in respect of Muhammad Fahad

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated May 26, 2021, regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council. The settlement...
Indiaommcomnews.com

Hearing In Narada Sting Case Adjourned Till Friday

KolkataP: A five-member bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the bail application moved by four heavyweight Trinamool Congress leaders arrested in the Narada sting operations to Friday. The court decided to hear the recall applications filed by four arrested leaders against stay of their...
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL NOTIC...

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Village of Unadilla, Otsego County, New York, on the 8th day of April, 2021, and the validity of the obligation authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligation was authorized for an object or purpose for which the Village is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this Notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit, or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this Notice, or such obligation was authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution. A complete copy of the resolution summarized below is available for public inspection during business hours at the Village Clerk s Office, 193 Main Street, Unadilla, NY, for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice. Dated: May 11, 2021Clarissa R. Riker, Village Clerk SUMMARY: Resolution authorizing the issuance of Serial Bonds, Statutory Installment Bond, and/or a Bond Anticipation Note not to exceed Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($250,000.00) to finance the purchase of a Fire Truck and related equipment. Period of Probable Usefulness: 20 years Maturity Date: No more than 10 years from date of issuance.
Ohio StateAshtabula Star Beacon

25MY LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE ...

Sealed bids will be received at the office of the Trumbull Township Trustees at 2443 State Route 534 Geneva OH 44041 until 7:00 pm on the 4th day of June, 2021 at which time said bids will be opened and publicly read for surfacing Hoffman Road by placing 2100 cubic yards of #411 limestone aggregate and placing 1997 ODOT Spec. 405 Bit. Cold Mix (5,386 feet [1.02 miles] X 20 X 2.5).
Washington StateLongview Daily News

Legislative 'fix' to drug charge will shift cases to district court in Cowlitz County and around Washington

A bill passed by the Legislature this month to overhaul the state’s drug possession laws will mean shifting workloads for local courts, as well as a lot of unknowns. The changes were sparked by the Supreme Court’s State v. Blake decision in February, which found Washington’s law unconstitutional because it made drug possession a felony, even for people who did not know they had drugs on them. As the ruling effectively decriminalized drug possession in Washington, local police largely stopped arresting people for simple possession.
Worldkhabarhub.com

SC to begin hearing writs against HoR dissolution today

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court (SC) will start hearing 30 writ petitions filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Thursday. According to information expert of the SC Kishor Paudel, 19 writs petitions have been scheduled for hearing on Thursday (May 27) and the 11 on Friday. Similarly,...
Worldsamoanews.com

Samoa’s former Speaker issues notice defying Supreme Court ruling

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa media outlets are reporting that the former Speaker of the House, Leaupepe Toleafoa Faafisi under the letterhead of his former office issued a public notice calling off Monday’s opening of Parliament despite orders from the Supreme Court to revoke the Head of State’s eleventh hour declaration to suspend the sitting.