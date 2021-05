Hunter Dickinson made a huge impact at Michigan in his freshmen year, and unfortunately for Wolverine fans, it might be the only year they get. Dickinson racked up the accolades during his freshman year at Michigan. He was named the Big10 Freshmen of the Year, First Team All Big 10, and a consensus second team All American. His performance this year helped Michigan win the regular season Big10 Title, and make it to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan fans, before you completely freak out, there is a chance that the big man could be back in Ann Arbor next year.