Traffic

GasBuddy Predicts Most Expensive Summer Gas Prices Since 2014

By Press Release
Posted by 
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With more people vaccinated and the economy opening up, Gas Buddy states that more than 57 percent of Americans plan to take a road trip this year. That number is up from 2020 when only 31 percent of Americans traveled. The national average price of gasoline is expected to be...

rutherfordsource.com
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/
News Break
Traffic
Place
Americas
News Break
Gas Price
Related
TrafficCNN

Gas station outages and higher prices at the pump may put a dent in road trip plans

(CNN) — Vaccinated Americans hoping to leave their masks behind and hit the road this weekend may be in for sticker shock at the pump. Gas prices hit their highest level in more than six years earlier this week, rising above $3 a gallon as demand shot up and supply was squeezed when a ransomware attack forced a massive East Coast pipeline to shut down. In several states in the Southeast, panic-buying left thousands of gas stations on empty.
TrafficPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Gas Prices Highest in U.S. Since 2014

Memorial Day has traditionally been the unofficial start of summer. Many of us are getting on the roads this weekend to the beach, camp, House of Mouse -- just anywhere but here. If you are road-tripping this weekend, be prepared to pay more at the pumps. (Although, we've kind of...
TrafficPosted by
101.9 KING FM

National Gas Prices Surpass $3 a Gallon

With recent reports on the hack of the Colonial pipeline and COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, average gas prices across the United States have creeped up to $3 a gallon, a rate not seen since 2014. This is according to a press release put out by GasBuddy, which surveys gas stations...
TrafficPosted by
IBTimes

Gas Prices Top $3-A-Gallon Average As Pipeline Slowly Reopens

Federal officials, executives and cybersecurity experts say they are making slow progress on restarting Colonial Pipeline facilities after Friday’s crippling ransomware attack. The pipeline is expected to be back online by midday Thursday, but affected areas are already seeing rising prices and gas shortages. Attempts to revive the pipeline began...
TrafficPosted by
My Magic GR

Gas Prices Top $3 For First Time Since 2014

For the first time in years, the national average price of gasoline has jumped past the $3 per gallon mark. In a recent article by GasBuddy.com, they announced that the national average price of gasoline is above $3, but should only stay that way for a brief period of time.
Poolesville, MDpoolesvillepulse.org

Gas prices rising with summer heat

Maryland’s gas price average reached $2.84 within the first week of May, as prices are expected to jump over the next few weeks with the national average nearing $3 per gallon. In some states, prices could reach $4 a gallon in the summer. As costs drift to over a dollar more than they were a year ago, and the highest they’ve been in 18 months, Americans and Poolesville drivers alike are left wondering how it happened. To Jessica Mense, a senior, the prices can be summed up in one word: abnormal.
Trafficwtyefm.com

Summer Gas Prices Expected to be Highest in Recent Years

(Undated) – We could be “staring down the barrel” of the highest summer gas prices in recent years. According to GasBuddy.com, with more people vaccinated and the economy opening, fifty-seven percent of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, up substantially from last year’s thirty-one percent. The national average price of gasoline is expected to be $2.98 per gallon on Memorial Day, a slight drop from the current price but a $1.02 increase over the holiday weekend last year. This will also be the highest they have been on Memorial Day since 2014 when it reached $3.66. The current national average is $3.05 a gallon. It’s $3.19 here in Illinois and $2.96 in Indiana.
TrafficPosted by
FUN 107

SouthCoast’s Top 10 Cheapest Gas Stations

Last year's main shortage concern was cleaning products and toilet paper. This year, it's chlorine and gasoline with an emphasis on vehicle fuel. Yes, it's true, there were a few parts of the country that had to declare a state of emergency due to the fact that their gas stations were running out of fuel completely. Now it's a widespread panic and people are unnecessarily hoarding fuel out of fear.
TrafficMuskogee Daily Phoenix

GasBuddy: Gas prices continue to rise

Oklahoma gas prices have risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations in Oklahoma. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 11.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.24/g higher than a year ago. According to...
Traffic95.3 MNC

GasBuddy: Pump prices expected to increase a bit this week

Gas prices are likely to increase this week in Indiana and the Midwest, but stations may not bump them up all that much. GasBuddy says the average in Indiana is $2.96 per gallon, which is down a penny from where it was this time last week. “I think stations are...
Trafficcrossroadstoday.com

Average US price of gas jumps 8 cents per gallon to $3.10

Since the introduction of Henry Ford’s Model T in the early 20th century, cars and driving have become synonymous with American industry and culture. Our wheels have become more than just a way to get from A to B—they're a way to shape and define our identity. Gasoline prices have...
Charlotte, NCWLTX.com

Gas prices expected to drop before Memorial Day weekend: GasBuddy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas is still hard to come by across the Carolinas after the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack cut off the supply chain last week. According to GasBuddy, 51% of stations in North Carolina are still out of fuel, while in South Carolina, 41% of stations don't have fuel. Experts are warning we could see more supply issues heading into the busy Memorial Day weekend but the good news is it's within consumers' control because it depends on how many people continue to panic-buy gas.
Trafficwtyefm.com

Gas Prices Likely to Remain High This Summer

(Undated) – Anyone who has gassed up lately knows that price at the pump remains high. During a recent Q and A at GasBuddy.com Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, reminds drivers that summer prices tend to be higher simply because more people are on the road. DeHaan also says that due to the huge drop in demand last year for oil and the massive price drop, oil producers greatly scaled back, but didn’t plan on demand bouncing back so much this year, so supply has not matched the rise in demand, a factor that could raise summer prices higher this year than recent years. DeHann says the national average is expected to be $2.98 on Memorial Day and is likely to stay in the upper $2 or even a low $3 per gallon range as we approach midsummer. However, that could change depending on changes in the COVID-19 pandemic. To check out the full Q and A, follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.