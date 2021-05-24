GasBuddy Predicts Most Expensive Summer Gas Prices Since 2014

(Undated) – Anyone who has gassed up lately knows that price at the pump remains high. During a recent Q and A at GasBuddy.com Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, reminds drivers that summer prices tend to be higher simply because more people are on the road. DeHaan also says that due to the huge drop in demand last year for oil and the massive price drop, oil producers greatly scaled back, but didn’t plan on demand bouncing back so much this year, so supply has not matched the rise in demand, a factor that could raise summer prices higher this year than recent years. DeHann says the national average is expected to be $2.98 on Memorial Day and is likely to stay in the upper $2 or even a low $3 per gallon range as we approach midsummer. However, that could change depending on changes in the COVID-19 pandemic. To check out the full Q and A, follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.