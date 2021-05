Season 7 episode 12 is going to be a transformative episode for the show — after all, it could be Cisco Ramon’s farewell!. Unfortunately, here is the bad news: You will be waiting a while in order to see it. While originally this episode (entitled “Good-Bye Vibrations”) was poised to air on June 1, it has since been delayed to June 8. There has been stories out there that Carlos Valdes is leaving this season — it remains to be seen if it is actually going to be in episode 12, but they clearly want you to think that in advance. We’re worried, but also hopeful that the writers are going to put together a fitting tribute. Cisco has been a part of this show since the very beginning, so we want opportunities aplenty to celebrate him here!