Medicare Event Welcomes Future Beneficiaries with Eligibility Information

 3 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced that older adults who will soon be turning 65 and are not yet enrolled in Medicare can attend a free virtual event to learn about their healthcare coverage options when enrolling for Medicare. The “Welcome to Medicare” event on June 23, open from 3...

