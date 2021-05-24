newsbreak-logo
Rescue Plan’s Funds Can Help Students Catch Up

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania schools will have some major federal help as they reopen their doors, and teachers want districts to use those dollars to focus on helping students catch up. Over the next few years, schools in the Keystone State will have nearly $5 billion of federal aid from the American Rescue Plan to address disruptions to education caused by the pandemic. At least $1 billion is specifically targeted at intensifying support for students who need extra help to get back on track.

