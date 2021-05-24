Word of the Week: Flabbergasted

The term “Founding Fathers,” which refers to the group of people who took part in the creation of America and the key moments in the Revolutionary War, is a 20th-century invention. Warren Harding, who is also responsible for popularizing the clunker “normalcy” in place of “normality,” used the phrase “founding American fathers” in a 1912 speech. Then, he dropped the middle word in 1914. More recently, there’s been another refinement: You are more likely to hear about just “the founders” or “the founding generation” or “the framers” today than 10 or 15 years ago. While, of course, you still hear “Founding Fathers” plenty, it’s noticeably less preferred than it was in places such as magazine articles and museums and, I suspect, in schoolbooks too.