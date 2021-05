As the coronavirus pandemic begins to wane, more people are heading outdoors and searching for something fun to do. If you're interested in exploring strange and fascinating sites in the greater Kansas City area, a book by freelance writer Anne Kniggendorf may be just what you need. Secret Kansas City: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure was released last year and is now in its third printing. KPR's J. Schafer caught up with the author at the Eldridge Hotel in Lawrence to learn more about her travel guide, which includes more than 80 odd and fascinating entries.