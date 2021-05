The two Worcester prospects with the most buzz going into the season are both still hitless after three games. Jarren Duran fell to 0-for-11 with six strikeouts as a leadoff hitter in Thursday’s 10-1 loss to the Buffalo Bisons. Jeter Downs is 0-for-10 with four strikeouts. They’re in the No. 1 and 2 spots in the WooSox batting order respectively as they make an adjustment to Triple-A for the first time.