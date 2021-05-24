Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Police in South Yorkshire are warning people about the dangers of unexpected doorstep callers and salesmen. The reminder follows an incident in the Darnall and Tinsley area last week. On Thursday 20 May, an "elderly gentleman" answered his door to a man claiming to be from the gas board.When he was asked to show some ID, the caller made several excuses, ultimately refusing to provide any identification documents and then abruptly left the address, said police.