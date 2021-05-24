Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

newsbreak-logo
Police in South Yorkshire are warning people about the dangers of unexpected doorstep callers and salesmen. The reminder follows an incident in the Darnall and Tinsley area last week. On Thursday 20 May, an "elderly gentleman" answered his door to a man claiming to be from the gas board.When he was asked to show some ID, the caller made several excuses, ultimately refusing to provide any identification documents and then abruptly left the address, said police.

Related
Public SafetyBBC

County lines: The search for vulnerable children

Charities working to help children involved in county lines drug gangs have told the BBC that they have been overwhelmed since lockdown eased. This comes after a week-long operation by police forces across England, Wales and Scotland during which they say more than 570 under-18s were safeguarded. BBC News correspondent...
WorldBBC

Covid: Kirklees surge testing begins after Indian variant found

Council and NHS staff have started going door-to-door in parts of Dewsbury offering coronavirus tests after the so-called Indian variant was found. All people aged over 11 in Savile Town and Thornhill Lees are being asked to take PCR tests and all adults offered vaccinations, Kirklees Council said. In the...
Violent CrimesBBC

Oldham death: Man stabbed to death was 'caring and loving'

A man who was stabbed to death by a group of men was "a caring and loving person" who was "thrilled" he was to become a father, his partner has said. Charlie Elms, 25, died in a disturbance at a property in Fifth Avenue, Oldham, at about 17:05 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Arrests after York barbers closed over breaches

Two men have been arrested after a barbershop was closed down for failing to follow Covid-safe rules. The men, aged 18 and 30, were arrested in connection with alleged breaches of coronavirus safety measures, according to North Yorkshire Police. City of York Council had previously issued two orders to Q...
Violent CrimesBBC

Oldham death: Man stabbed in targeted attack, police say

A 25-year-old man has been stabbed to death in a "targeted confrontation". Officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a group of men at a property in Fifth Avenue, Oldham, at 17:05 BST on Wednesday. The man was found dead at the scene and a bladed weapon...
Petscumbriacrack.com

Dog thefts increase in Cumbria

More dogs were reported stolen in Cumbria last year, figures reveal, amid an apparent rise in dognappings nationally. Figures obtained through a freedom of information request reveal Cumbria Constabulary recorded 36 dog thefts in the year ending March 31. That was up from 19 the previous year. Of the thefts...
Violent CrimesBBC

Assault charge dropped against West Midlands Police officer

An assault charge has been dropped against a police officer in connection with a man being detained in hospital. The West Midlands Police force referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after an incident at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital on 30 October. The watchdog said the...
Public SafetyBBC

Teenager dies in hospital two days after Kilwinning 'disturbance'

A teenager has died in hospital two days after a disturbance in North Ayrshire. Daryll Wright was taken to hospital following the disturbance in Kilwinning at about 02:30 on Saturday. The 19-year-old from Coatbridge died at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock on Monday. A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged...
Violent Crimeslondonnewsonline.co.uk

Police hunt for two men after a teenager was stabbed in Southwark

Police are on the hunt for two men after a teenager was stabbed in Southwark. A 19-year-old man was found with stab wounds just after midnight in the More London Riverside area. Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 12.18am on Sunday, April 11, and found the victim. His...
AnimalsBBC

Bulldog and her eight puppies stolen in Nottingham burglary

A French bulldog and her eight puppies have been stolen in a "targeted daytime burglary", police said. The dogs were wearing coloured Velcro collars when they were taken from an address in Coppice Road, Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on Tuesday between 13:55 and 14:10 BST. The mother, Luna, has been described as...