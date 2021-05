As one of the first coachworks available to the Duesenberg Model J, LeBaron’s Dual-Cowl Phaeton is one of the most desirable to still survive today. The Dual-Cowl Phaeton was later redesigned and arguably improved by the great Gordon Buehrig. Indiana's Union City Body Company, which was also held by Duesenberg company owner E.L. Cord, produced about 12 of these Buehrig drawn bodies, finished them in white, and crowned them LaGrandes. After being delivered to Duesenberg, the factory’s craftsmen finished each body, mounted it to its designated Model J chassis, and passed it on to its respective owner.