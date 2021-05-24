newsbreak-logo
Ambassador: Air Serbia to decide on Toronto flights

exyuaviation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian Ambassador to Serbia, Giles Norman, has said bureaucratic conditions for the launch of flights between Belgrade and Toronto have been met and that it is now up to Air Serbia to decide whether it will launch the transatlantic service. “In May 2018, Canada and Serbia signed an Air Transport Agreement as part of the ongoing process of acquiring the necessary permits to allow direct Air Serbia flights between Belgrade and Toronto. The Embassy of Canada has supported the Serbian national air carrier’s efforts in receiving these permits, but the decision on further developments is with Air Serbia. The introduction of a direct flight between Canada and Serbia would be highly welcomed by the large Serbian and regional diaspora in Canada, as well as by businesses from both countries as it would encourage the further expansion of growing economic ties between the two nations”, Mr Norman said.

www.exyuaviation.com
