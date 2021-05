For the first time since 2018 it was Harvey Day at Citi Field. Matt Harvey was welcomed warmly by the fans the Mets’ bats were a little less accommodating. Kevin Pillar started the scoring with a two-run triple off the Dark Knight and the Mets were off and running. All told they scored seven runs off Harvey which was plenty for Taijuan Walker to work with. He was helped out by his defense some but it was another solid outing for Walker and the Mets walked away with a sweep of the Orioles.