The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards at TD Garden in their play-in clash. Brad Stevens’ boys haven’t played well in the recent few weeks. Many factors caused the Cs to drop all the way to No.7 in the East even though they stood as one of the favorites for winning the conference before the campaign started. The Wizards’ form sky-rocketed over the past two months. They are among the best units in the league because of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. These two, especially Brody, have been marvelous.