newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

The Future of Renewable Energy Depends on China

By Michael T. Klare
Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR’S NOTE: This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To stay on top of important articles like these, sign up to receive the latest updates from TomDispatch. Thanks to its very name—renewable energy—we can picture a time in the not-too-distant future when our need for non-renewable fuels like oil, natural gas, and coal will vanish. Indeed, the Biden administration has announced a breakthrough target of 2035 for fully eliminating US reliance on those non-renewable fuels for the generation of electricity. That would be accomplished by “deploying carbon-pollution-free electricity-generating resources,” primarily the everlasting power of the wind and sun.

www.thenation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Renewable Power#Renewable Fuels#Solar Energy#Oil And Gas#Iea#Congress#Lynas Corporation#General Motors#Volvo#Drc#Tomdispatch Com#Global Energy#Energy Density#Renewables#Solar Power Accounting#Fossil Fuels#Non Renewable Fuels#Coal#Global Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Coal Industry1
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Oman plans to build world’s largest green hydrogen plant

Oman is planning to build one of the largest green hydrogen plants in the world in a move to make the oil-producing nation a leader in renewable energy technology. Construction is scheduled to start in 2028 in Al Wusta governorate on the Arabian Sea. It will be built in stages, with the aim to be at full capacity by 2038, powered by 25 gigawatts of wind and solar energy.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

EU, Japan to form Green Alliance to accelerate energy transition

The EU and Japan are to form a Green Alliance to accelerate decarbonization efforts across the two economies, EU and Japan leaders said in a joint statement following a summit May 27. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The wide-ranging strategic partnership covers a...
Louisiana Statehartenergy.com

Venture Global Plans Carbon Capture at Louisiana LNG Plants

Venture Global LNG said Thursday it plans to capture and sequester carbon at its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines export plants in Louisiana. This is part of a growing trend among energy firms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet increased customer and government demand for cleaner energy to reduce damage caused by global warming.
IndustryWorld Economic Forum

This is how the steel industry is forging a path to net-zero

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. A revolution in steel production is within reach, with a range of solutions such as replacing coal with green hydrogen, near technological readiness. The Net-Zero Steel Initiative is finalising an industry-backed...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Net zero global emissions by 2050? The IEA's outlook is unrealistic

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is a group of 30 countries that purchase oil and gas from abroad. The United States, United Kingdom, Canada and others created the IEA in 1974, right after the first oil shock to protect their interests against major oil- and gas-producing nations who had begun colluding to manipulate the market. This mission continued for nearly 50 years, but recently the IEA has involved itself in long-term policy advice concerning climate issues. The problem is that the IEA’s advice has turned foolhardy and, if the world were to follow it, we would see a new Dark Age.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

SEIA forms energy storage advocacy branch

US trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has started a new advocacy programme for the fast-growing energy storage sector. Called the Storage Advocacy Network, the venture will act as a separate branch of the SEIA and focus on advocating for federal and state-level policies that support the energy storage sector’s development, as well as sector-specific research and events.
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

Shell Vows to Appeal Dutch Ruling to More Quickly Slash CO2

Royal Dutch Shell plc is vowing to appeal what it called a “disappointing court decision” after a Dutch court ruled the energy major had to reduce its carbon emissions in 2030 by 45%, sharply more than planned. Shell has set a goal to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

The Day The Energy World Changed

May 26, 2021 was the day the energy world changed. On the same day that a Dutch court in The Hague ruled that Royal Dutch Shell could be held liable for climate change and ordered it to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by the end of 2030 compared to 2019 levels, Exxon.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Flexible loads and renewable energy work together in a highly electrified future

Demand flexibility offers high value in supporting a highly electrified, renewables-based U.S. power system, according to the sixth and final report in the National Renewable Energy Laboratory's (NREL's) Electrification Futures Study (EFS), "Operational Analysis of U.S. Power Systems with Increased Electrification and Demand-Side Flexibility." The EFS was launched in 2017...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Generation by wind and solar in March 2021 hit 16.8% of total US production

May 26 (Renewables Now) - Electrical generation by wind and solar set a new record in March 2021 and accounted for 16.8% of total US production. In fact, solar and wind's output during the month was 34.3% greater than a year earlier, according to a SUN DAY Campaign analysis of new data just released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Will Bitcoin miners switch to renewable energy?

Bitcoin has come under a lot of fire lately for its high energy consumption rate. Although there have been comments on the subject before now, it didn’t hit the headlines until Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk announced that his company was no longer going to accept the digital asset as a payment option.
Energy Industrywincountry.com

EU to target industry, transport in renewable energy rules, Commission says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – An upcoming overhaul of European Union renewable energy regulations will include measures targeting transport and industry, where the use of emissions-free energy sources are lagging, the bloc’s energy policy chief said on Wednesday. The European Commission is preparing to unveil 12 climate change policies in July, all...
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

Spain’s Policy Plans to bring Successful Energy Transition through RE: IEA

Spain has laid out ambitious plans to transform its energy system, requiring strong policy support to ensure the needed investments, new IEA policy review says. Spain has made considerable progress towards its goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, but future gains need to be supported by stable policies, adequate public financing and incentives for private investment, according to a new policy review by the International Energy Agency.