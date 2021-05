The Pittsburgh Steelers knew right away who they wanted to take when their turn to pick came up in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night. With the draft operating remotely, it was a virtual signal to the NFL office that the team was selecting Alabama running back Najee Harris with the No. 24. Nobody had to run to the podium to begin the process that ended with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reading Harris’ name in front of several thousand lustily booing Browns fans in Cleveland.