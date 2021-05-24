Burlington club's alcohol license suspended after almost 400 police visits in 5 years
A Burlington nightclub had its alcohol license summarily suspended after a number of violent activities at the facility, according to the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement. Police visited Club Royal, a nightclub located at 2391 Corporation Pkwy, 391 times since May 2017. These visits ranged from police proactively checking in to officers responding to 911 calls where people said they heard gunshots. Other reasons for police visits to Club Royal in the past five years included disturbances, assaults, communicated threats, larceny, vandalism/damaged property, discharge of a firearm, and drug and alcohol-related offenses, according to data provided by the Burlington Police Department.www.thetimesnews.com