newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, NC

Burlington club's alcohol license suspended after almost 400 police visits in 5 years

Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Burlington nightclub had its alcohol license summarily suspended after a number of violent activities at the facility, according to the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement. Police visited Club Royal, a nightclub located at 2391 Corporation Pkwy, 391 times since May 2017. These visits ranged from police proactively checking in to officers responding to 911 calls where people said they heard gunshots. Other reasons for police visits to Club Royal in the past five years included disturbances, assaults, communicated threats, larceny, vandalism/damaged property, discharge of a firearm, and drug and alcohol-related offenses, according to data provided by the Burlington Police Department.

www.thetimesnews.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, NC
Burlington, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#Vandalism#Alcohol Law#Drug Charges#Criminal Charges#Police Violence#Criminal Law#Burlington Club#Abc#Times News#Club Royal 12#Club Royal#Police Visits#Discharge#Police Data#Assaults#Establishments#Violent Activities#Law Enforcement Resources#Gunshots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Graham, NCTimes-News

Graham demonstrator pleads guilty, denies wrongdoing

Justice moved slowly again Wednesday with just one of the cases against a 2020 Graham protester resolved. David Eli Baghdadi, 44, of Hot Springs, N.C., pleaded guilty to misdemeanor resisting a public officer at the Oct. 31 “I am Change” march, and granted a prayer for judgement continued, meaning there was no sentence, but he did have to pay $180 in court costs.
Alamance County, NCmebaneenterprise.com

Male arrested for indecent liberties with a child

On April 12, 2021, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a minor who was believed to have been exploited by an Alamance County resident. After receiving this report, members of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit investigated...
Burlington, NCTimes-News

2 taken to the hospital after 'speed competition' in Burlington

Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a "speed competition" Saturday morning, police said. Both drivers were under the age of 18. At 7:51 a.m., officers responded to Maple Ave. and Quintas Ave. in Burlington for a two-vehicle collision. Officers believe the vehicles had been racing when they collided, and police said speed was a factor in the crash.
Alamance County, NCTimes-News

Accused drug dealer loses appeal in Alamance County drug trafficking conviction due to warrantless search

A man who was convicted in Alamance County of possessing and trafficking heroin appealed his 2019 conviction, saying he thought a warrantless search of his vehicle was illegal. In a decision earlier this week, the North Carolina Court of Appeals agreed with the decision of the lower court that the warrantless search was legal, thereby upholding the defendant's conviction.
Burlington, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Shooting sends Burlington teen to the hospital

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington teen is recovering in the hospital after being shot. According to Burlington police, they received a call on May 5 for a medical emergency on South Mebane Street at 12:35 pm. Then they received a follow up call for a shooting at an apartment complex five minutes later.