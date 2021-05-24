newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton County, NY

Cornell Ag Connection: Potted plant combinations and tips for success

By ELISABETH HODGDON Cornell Ag Connection
Press-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was in college, I spent a few summers working on a farm, and another at a nursery. I spent the months of May and early June working in retail greenhouses at these operations as a plant salesperson. One of my favorite duties as a salesperson was helping customers...

www.pressrepublican.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clinton County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Combination#Garden Plants#Garden Design#Cornell Ag Connection#Orange Calibrichoa#Potted Plant Combinations#Upright Plant#Retail Greenhouses#Annuals#Patio Planters#Farm#Baskets#Silver Foliage#Upright Foliage#Textures#Shapes#Verbena#Dracaena#Vining Flowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Agriculturewikihow.com

How to Support Tomato Plants in Pots

When growing tomatoes in a pot, it is important to support the plant properly with tomato cages or stakes. Unlike with tomatoes planted in the ground, you also need to take the balance of the pot and the plant into consideration. Providing proper supports will help the potted plant remain healthy. It will also make it easier to care for the plant and to harvest the tomatoes when they become ripe.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

The Easy Way to Divide Plants in Pots

It’s the time of year when those of us in gardening mode are looking for smart, effective ways to save money at the nursery. We all know that feeling of seeing the bill at the end of a garden-center shopping adventure. Everyone seems to spend a bit more (or a lot more) than they intended. This video shows how to keep more of that hard-earned cash in your pocket by getting four plants for the price of one.
GardeningTimes Union

What caught my eye: Planting a tree? A few tips

It’s tree planting season. Spring and fall are both good times to plant trees because in summer there’s a risk the roots won’t get enough water. Here's why planting a tree is a good idea. I was at Hewitt’s recently with my sons, picking out vegetables they will grow this...
Gardeningthelcn.com

4 tips to put the right plant in the right place

Backyards and other outdoor spaces have taken on a greater importance in since the COVID-19 pandemic. Yards, parks and other green spaces are the safe places for socializing, playtime and recreation. Just about anything you can do indoors – working, cooking, reading, exercising – can be done outside. And that’s...
Gardeninginews.co.uk

Top tips for getting your plants back on track with summer around the corner

Remedy cold-weather damage, fill border gaps with flower seeds, make a potted-herb garden and treat yourself to tender shrubs as summer approaches. Indoors, houseplants will appreciate rising light levels. 1. Cold spring. Unusually cold weather has temporarily held back plants and led to some yellowing due to slow nutrient uptake...
Logan, UTusu.edu

Ask an Expert - Seven Tips for Container Gardens that Thrill, Fill and Spill

Container gardening has become popular as planting areas in the landscape have become smaller. Some containers are used to grow vegetables or specimen shrubs, while others display a beautiful splash of color. For thrilling container gardens, consider these tips. Containers need large enough drainage holes in the bottom to prevent...
GardeningArgus Press

Simple alternatives for growing strawberries

One of the first fruits of summer is strawberries. While we can enjoy fresh berries almost year-round from the grocery store, there is no substitute for the sweet, juicy flavor of home-or locally-grown. If you’re hesitant to make the commitment to a large berry patch, there are some simple alternatives.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
Elizabethtown, NYPress-Republican

AdkAction selects 11 sites for Pollinator Project

KEESEVILLE – This summer, AdkAction's Mobile Pollinator Garden Trailer AKA “Pollinator-Mobile” will bushwhack the Adirondacks, planting community pollinator gardens and leaving blooms, bees, and butterflies in its wake. “We are going to take our mobile pollinator garden trailer out throughout the communities to plant the gardens,” Brittany Christenson, executive director,...
Industryuasweekly.com

Tree planting in the mountains: successful field trial with BaySF

FlyingBasket and Bayerische Staatsforsten (BaySF) joined forces in. order to test the use of cargo drones for tree planting in the mountains. After FlyingBasket obtained cross border operation authorization by the Federal Aviation Office in Germany, the team was able to start the. trial: transporting 2,000 young trees from a...
GardeningPosted by
Woman's World

5 Smart Gardening Hacks for Pain-Free Planting

Aah… spring. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and your garden is beckoning. Our clever gardening hacks will ensure puttering in your patch of green is even more relaxing-and pain-free. Prevent knee pain with a pool noodle pad. Crouching down to plant and weed can make joints cranky...
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
GardeningGreat Bend Tribune

Create a garden anywhere with straw bales

Add productive garden space and raise your planting bed with straw bale gardening. This technique allows you to create a raised bed garden on the patio, lawn, or poor compacted soil. Straw bale gardening has been around for centuries, but thanks to Joel Karsten’s book Straw Bale Gardens it has gained new popularity.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

Summer veggies

Spring is here and summer is on the way. The weather says nay, but we say yea. The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning County are getting ready for some of our summer events. They are ready to plant vegetables and flowers and teach others how to grow great tasting vegetables and beautiful flowers.
AnimalsFillmore County Journal

The Plant Lady

Orioles and hummingbirds have returned to Bluff Country. This usually occurs just before the bloom time of creeping phlox, one of the most popular ground cover perennials. Creeping phlox (Phlox subulata) is an evergreen ground over that loves full sun. I have seen it draped over the edge of a retaining wall, defining a garden edge, and growing en masse down a steep embankment. Creeping phlox has evergreen foliage that forms a thick mat. Over time, the foliage sends small roots into the soil and holds the soil in place. Traditionally grown in sandy soil, this plant is tolerant of loamy soils as well, but does not always thrive in clay.
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”