‘A heart for community;’ Worcester’s The Vegan Nest expanding to Clinton, bringing plant-based foods in a family-friendly cafe
When Nicole Broushet heard there was a space available in Clinton that might make for a good cafe, she took a drive by just to see. When she got to 54 High St., Broushet was immediately drawn to the expansive front windows. The big glass panes are so similar to the ones at 6 Waldo St. in Worcester, where Broushet runs The Vegan Nest with her husband, Victor.