Air Astana to launch Podgorica operations

By montenegro Newsflash podgorica Summer 2021
Cover picture for the articleThe national carrier of Kazakhstan, Air Astana, will commence seasonal operations from Nursultan and Almaty to Podgorica this summer. Services will operate twice per week, with flights from Nursultan to be inaugurated on June 9, while Almaty will follow a day later. Both will be served by the 179-seat Airbus A321neo aircraft. Podgorica becomes Air Astana’s first destination in the former Yugoslavia. Further details for flights from the Kazakh capital can be found here, while additional on the Almaty service can be viewed here. Operations will be maintained until mid-September.

