COVID-19 Brings Mental Health Conversation to Forefront

Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 3 days ago
This article is part of our series “COVID-19: 1 Year Later,” exploring the ways COVID-19 has affected and changed daily life over the last year. For two weeks, we surveyed our readers on how COVID-19 has affected them. Read our survey results here. In conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month, we are writing about how the pandemic has affected mental health and what our local leaders are doing to help.

Sumner County, TNgallatinnews.com

Officials bring attention to children’s mental health

The mental health and well-being of children, especially in light of the pandemic, is an issue that needs continued attention, according to local officials. Last week, Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt and Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown issued separate proclamations recognizing May 6 as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day. The goal...
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Pierone in forefront of local COVID-19 research, treatment

When the coronavirus came knocking on Vero’s door, Dr. Gerald Pierone, chief medical officer of Whole Family Health Center, was ready to jump into action. A board-certified internist and infectious disease specialist, Dr. Pierone was no stranger to deadly viruses, having been deeply involved in AIDS studies and treatment for decades. COVID-19 was a new challenge and call to action that he was ready to answer. Since his practice was already a part of an organization called ACT (Aids Clinical Trials), it took only a few changes to the infrastructure to begin tackling COVID-19.
Mental Healththesportsbank.net

COVID-19 and its impact on education, social life, and mental health of students

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the lives of people. It has affected people regardless of their nationality, level of education, sex, or income. People have to be in their homes because of lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. It has shown severe implications on education, social life, and mental health. This impact on mental health has resulted in psychological problems that include frustration, stress, depression, and overeating. Student’s lifestyle has drastically changed whether it’s about their learning, sleeping habits, daily fitness routine, social life, and mental health.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Impact of COVID-19 on the Mental Health of Healthcare Workers: A Cross-Sectional Study From Pakistan

Front Public Health. 2021 Apr 26;9:603602. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.603602. eCollection 2021. Background: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has significantly increased the rate of mortality and morbidity worldwide due to its rapid transmission rate. The mental health status of individuals could have a negative impact attributed to this global situation. Therefore, this study was intended to explore the symptoms of depression and anxiety among healthcare workers (HCWs) of Pakistan during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Methods: A cross-sectional survey was undertaken by administering a web-based questionnaire between May and June 2020. Two tools, including the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ9) and Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7), were employed to measure anxiety and depression symptoms among HCWs. The data analyses were carried out using descriptive statistics, Man Whitney, and Kruskal Wallis tests. Results: Of 1094 HCWs who participated in this online survey, 742 (67.8%) were physicians, followed by nurses (n = 277, 25.3%) and pharmacists (n = 75, 6.9%). The survey respondents had a median depression and anxiety score of 5.00 (7.00-3.00) and 8.00 (11.00-5.00), respectively. A considerable number of HCWs (82.2%) utilized online psychological resources to deal with their psychological distress. Female HCWs, nurses, frontline HCWs, and HCWs aged 30-49 years were more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety (p < 0.05). Conclusion: During the recent ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, there is a mild level of symptoms of depression and anxiety among HCWs. Our findings call for urgent psychological interventions for vulnerable groups of Pakistani HCWs.
Mental Healthbizjournals

How we can prepare for the wave of mental health needs predicted to hit post-Covid-19

This is undoubtedly one of the most stressful times we have experienced as a community. The pandemic has taken a huge toll on people’s mental health all over the world. The stress of one of the most contentious elections in our nation’s history has left us feeling divided and frustrated. Experts are predicting that the Covid-19 pandemic will be followed by a mental health and substance use pandemic.
Mental HealthRideApart

Psychs On Bikes Brings Mental Health Support To Australians

Our amazing passion of motorcycling isn’t only fun, it also has the potential to touch thousands of lives all across the world. With many advocacies built on the two-wheeled life, it’s no surprise that motorcycles affect so much more than those who ride them. The increase in mental health awareness...
Mental Healthstnonline.com

Mental Health Took a Back Seat to Physical Health During COVID-19

Practice proper hand hygiene, stay six feet apart and wear a mask in public. Even the youngest of school-age children can probably recite this process to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. However, that focus had its downside. “Mental health and wellness are the topics that were least discussed during the...
Mental HealthLancaster Online

Reopening during COVID brings relief to some and anxiety to others; mental health professionals offer coping strategies

On the last day of May — Mental Health Awareness month — Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 pandemic mitigation orders related to gatherings, restaurants and other businesses are set to be lifted. On Thursday, the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, allowing them to go maskless outdoors, even in crowds, and in most indoor settings. For many, it’s a welcome sign of better days ahead. For some, it’s a trigger for a dreadful wave of anxiety. For many others, it’s a little bit of both of those feelings. For more than a year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to work or attend school remotely — and while the situation has come with its own set of challenges, it’s been a relief for people who deal with social anxiety. It’s also important to acknowledge that many essential front-line workers haven’t been able to work remotely and have had to deal with feelings of anxiety throughout the pandemic with little respite.
Mental Healthmaplerivermessenger.com

What is Mental Health? Part 2

As was discussed in last week’s article, mental health is on a continuum and so many factors can contribute to good mental health or a decline into mental illness. Since mind, body and spirit are connected, any area that is out of balance could possibly contribute to symptoms of mental illness. The body experiences emotional, physical, spiritual pain in the nervous system and cannot differentiate the source. Our mind tries to make sense of what is happening through past experience or comparison/compilation of symptoms into categories.
Mental HealthThe Independent

How Sanctus is bringing mental health coaching to the workplace

“Starting a mental health business doesn’t mean you have good mental health,” says James Routledge. “I probably thought it would.” The founder of Sanctus, which enables people at work to talk about their feelings with trained therapists, opened up to me about his own mental health issues. Now 29, Routledge...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

How mental health experts suggest ways for calming senses during Covid-19 by Eric Dalius Miami

Keeping calm and continuing your professional and personal obligations is not that easy. These days with the increase of pandemic and surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, there is concern about physical and mental health in Miami. State and international authorities are trying their level best in curbing the number of COVID-19 cases. However, you also have a responsibility in this scenario. By following the safety protocol mentioned by these authorities and maintaining social distance, you can ensure your safety and others. Although it is difficult to calm your senses and remain active, you have to try your level best and struggle with your feelings.
Mental Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Mental Health Poor for 11 Percent of U.K. Adults During COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, May 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) — About 11 percent of U.K. adults experienced deteriorating or consistently poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online May 6 in The Lancet Psychiatry. Matthias Pierce, Ph.D., from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and colleagues...
Homeless
The Hill

The COVID-19 crisis may soon be over, but the youth mental health crisis is only just beginning

This month we mark Mental Health Awareness Month at a time when our children’s mental health, has already reached a breaking point. Increasing rates of anxiety, stress, and self-harm among young people were already a rising concern prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the isolation, school closures, and economic anxiety of this public health crisis have further exacerbated these problems and created new barriers to treatment.