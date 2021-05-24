How Should New Jersey Devils Deal With Will Butcher Next Season?

The New Jersey Devils have a lot of young players on the roster, but one player who’s hitting his “prime” and might not be in the right timeline is Will Butcher. The 26-year-old defenseman hasn’t been the same since his rookie season. The Devils signed him two years ago to a three-year deal paying him $3.73 million per season. Obviously, that looks like an overpayment now, but Butcher honestly didn’t look that bad when he was given a legitimate shot late last year.