Us Kids follows the activists behind March For Our Lives over the course of 2018, as they grapple with the weight of trauma and unfathomable attention. The facts of the Parkland school shooting are by now so well branded on the national consciousness it barely requires recap: on Valentine’s Day 2018, a teenage gunman killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in six minutes; students documented their fear and disbelief in real time. Overnight, some became characters in the national battle over gun violence – known to millions as, depending on one’s slant, heroic crusaders against inaction, targets of rightwing trolls, or conspiracy theories’ “crisis actors”.